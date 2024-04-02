Disengagement, de-escalation way forward: Rajnath on Eastern Ladakh

New Delhi: States and union TerritorieWith the India-China military face-off continuing in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Indian troops are standing “firm” and the ongoing talks between the two sides for a peaceful resolution of the matter will continue as disengagement and de-escalation is the way forward.

In an address to the top commanders of the Army, Singh reaffirmed the faith of the billion-plus citizens in the force as one of the “most-trusted and inspiring” organisations in the country. The Army commanders deliberated extensively on national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan and ways to boost the force’s overall combat capability. The defence minister, complimenting the Army leadership for successfully taking ahead the country’s “defence and security” vision to new heights, said the role of the force is very important in nation building. In his remarks, Singh also lauded the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), saying its efforts have led to the “quantum improvement” in road communication along the western and northern frontiers.

On the current situation along the northern borders, Singh expressed full confidence that while the troops are standing firm, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue and disengagement and de-escalation is the way forward, the defence ministry said in a statement. The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a standoff in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh for nearly four years even as the two sides have completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.