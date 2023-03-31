Discussions with Assam CM Sarma fruitful: TIPRA Motha

Agartala: Opposition TIPRA Motha Friday said that its discussion with senior BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on a constitutional solution to the problems faced by Tripura’s tribal population was “fruitful and highly satisfactory.”



TIPRA Motha lawmaker and Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma, who was a member of the delegation, said that during discussions in Guwahati on Wednesday, Sarma, convenor of BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) who is also acting as the Centre’s pointsman for the talks, they were assured that the central government will do its best to solve the problems of the state, particularly the indigenous people.

“The NEDA convener, who spoke on behalf of Union Home Minister Amit Shah requested us to wait for some time as the central government is preparing a detailed solution plan for problems faced by the indigenous population as well as for the overall development of the state. He also assured us on appointment of an interlocutor for the constitutional solution to our problems. We are highly satisfied with the talks”, Debbarma said.

TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, its president B K Hrangkhwal and some its MLAs besides Debbarma were the part of the delegation.