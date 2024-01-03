‘Discussions started on next meeting of INDIA bloc’

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that discussions were on among leaders of the INDIA bloc on the next meeting of the coalition, where some key decisions were expected.

Yadav was approached with queries here by journalists who wanted his take on reports in a section of the media that a meeting was likely to be held in the virtual mode.

The young RJD leader, who along with his father and party president Lalu Prasad, has been present at all meetings of the newly-formed coalition held so far, said,

‘There are discussions with regard to the date and the modalities. It will be made known to all when a headway is made.’

One of the key decisions expected at the meeting is defining the role of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, who had junked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) around two years ago vowing to defeat the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by bringing the opposition together.