Discussions hold to chalk out road map for ‘Viksit Chhattisgarh’

Raipur: In the Indian democratic framework, the Government is responsible for fulfilling expectations of the citizens, while public representatives generally have limited involvement in management-related matters.



However, a recent innovative initiative in Chhattisgarh aims to bridge this gap.

To impart the nuances of management to the Ministers of Chhattisgarh, promote collaboration, innovation, and foresight, and discuss necessary reforms for the state, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur designed and

organised a unique event called ‘Chintan Shivir’ from May 31 to June 1.

‘Chintan Shivir’ is the first-of-its-kind event of the country initiated by the Vishnu Deo Sai’s government.

This intellectual endeavor by IIM aimed to enhance the state government’s vision for building ‘Viksit Chhattisgarh’ (Developed Chhattisgarh) through insightful deliberations with the subject experts. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his cabinet ministers exchanged and explored ideas on good governance and best practices with the experts.

They also sought answers to their queries. During the two-day session,

Chief Minister and his cabinet fully embraced student life, participating actively in the classes held by IIM.