Discrepancies in Rohith Vemula’s death probe, will ensure justice: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said there were many discrepancies in the investigation conducted previously into Rohith Vemula’s death in 2016 and asserted that its government in Telangana will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for his family.

Police in Telangana have filed a closure report before a court in its probe into the death of Rohith Vemula, a student of the University of Hyderabad, claiming he was not a Dalit and died by suicide in 2016 as he feared that his “real caste” would be discovered.

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, said Rohith Vemula’s death was a grave atrocity that completely exposed the “anti-Dalit mindset” of the BJP. “The Congress, including Rahul Gandhi ji, has stood with Rohith Vemula’s family through this difficult period,” he said in a post on X.

As has been clarified by the Telangana Police, the closure report concerned was prepared in June 2023, Venugopal said.

“There were many discrepancies in the investigation conducted previously. The Congress government in Telangana will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for Rohith’s family,” he asserted. The Congress came to power in the state last year by defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). “Not only that, when we form a government at the Centre, we will pass a Rohith Vemula Act, specifically addressing the issue of caste and communal atrocities on campuses to ensure no student coming from socio-economic backwardness has to face the same plight as Rohith ever again,” he said.