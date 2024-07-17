Discontent rises within BJP: MLC criticises bureaucracy and digital attendance system

Lucknow: In a clear sign of internal discontent within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, BJP MLC Devendra Pratap Singh has claimed that party workers are being neglected and there is “loot within the bureaucracy.”



Singh blamed the bureaucracy for the resentment among primary school teachers regarding the biometric attendance system. He warned that if the situation does not improve, it could worsen further.

Singh, representing the Gorakhpur Faizabad constituency, accused state bureaucrats of purchasing outdated smartphones at inflated prices and selling tablets at high prices, possibly referring to state government schemes that distribute these gadgets to students. He called for an investigation into these practices.

In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh praised the governance of CM Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi but alleged a “conspiracy by bureaucrats” to undermine the government. The letter focused on the controversial digital attendance system for teachers, which has sparked protests across the state. His comments came shortly after the state BJP unit’s working committee meeting on Sunday, the first significant gathering since the Lok Sabha election. Speakers at the meeting included CM Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

During the meeting, CM Adityanath stated that “overconfidence” had hurt the party in the election, while Maurya described the reduced seat count as a temporary setback that the party would overcome by the 2027 Assembly elections.

The BJP won 33 of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections, down from 62 in 2019.