Discipline, transparency, and results: CM Vishnu Deo Sai defines new benchmarks for good governance

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai chaired the Collectors’ Conference 2025 at the Mahanadi Bhawan on Sunday, where new benchmarks of good governance, transparency and public welfare were set. The meeting began ahead of schedule, sending a clear message of the CM’s discipline and result-oriented style of functioning. Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, all Departmental Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, and Collectors were present.

From the outset, the Chief Minister made it clear that the ultimate goal of governance is to ensure that every policy and scheme reaches the people on time and in a transparent manner. “Any slackness at any level will not be accepted,” he warned.

Calling the conference “not just a review meeting but an opportunity to set new standards of public service,” CM Sai cautioned officers that results must be visible on the ground, not just on paper. He reiterated that “the presence of officers among the people and their sensitivity towards citizens will define their identity.”

Chief Minister Shri Sai announced that paddy procurement will begin on November 15, directing that all preparations be completed in time. “If any irregularities are found in the process, the Collector himself will be held responsible,” he stated firmly. “Negligence at any level in procurement will not be tolerated.” He instructed that each procurement centre be closely monitored. CM Sai directed Secretary-In-Incharge of the District to maintain constant supervision in the districts, particularly over sensitive procurement centres, and ensure complete transparency and smooth operations.

To strengthen monitoring, CM Sai said the Integrated Command and Control Centre will now be used for real-time surveillance of procurement activities. He directed strict vigilance in inter-state border districts to prevent illegal inflow of paddy from neighbouring states. Issuing special instructions for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), Chief Minister Shri Sai said that 100 percent registration of farmers in tribal areas must be ensured through special camps.

Reviewing the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the CM said that not even a single eligible farmer should be left out. He emphasised that all eligible farmers must receive the benefit within the stipulated timeframe. CM Sai instructed Divisional Commissioners to closely monitor progress specially in Bastar and Surguja divisions.

During the review of the Energy Department, CM Sai directed that the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana be expanded to cover the maximum number of beneficiaries. He instructed district administrations to ensure that bank finance is easily available in rural areas so that no eligible family is deprived of the scheme’s benefits.

On healthcare, Chief Minister Shri Sai said that “quality healthcare remains the state government’s top priority.” He directed that 100 percent institutional deliveries be ensured in all hospitals and that the actual status of immunisation be verified through field inspections.

He further ordered that Maternal Death Audits be conducted for every case to develop preventive strategies. CM Sai instructed that NRC Centres (Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres) operate regularly and effectively, and that special attention be paid to maternal and child nutrition. He also ordered activation of Wellness Centres to launch extensive awareness drives against Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Chief Minister Shri Sai placed special emphasis on malaria eradication in Bastar division, directing officials to identify hotspot areas and launch intensive campaigns. “Chhattisgarh must achieve the goal of becoming a malaria-free state at the earliest,” he asserted. CM Sai also instructed that under the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana, registration and card issuance for all eligible senior citizens be completed on priority.

During the review of the Education Department, Chief Minister Shri Sai said the twin goals of zero dropout rate and 100 percent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) must be achieved at any cost. He warned that education outcomes will be strictly monitored. “Teaching materials must not remain locked in cupboards — they should be visible in classrooms,” he said, directing collectors to ensure the actual classroom use of teaching resources through regular inspections.

Appreciating the Bijapur district, CM Shri Sai noted how local youths teaching in the Gondi language have significantly improved student attendance and reduced dropouts. He advised all districts to adopt similar innovations linking education with local language and culture.

Chief Minister Shri Sai instructed that by December 31, Aadhaar-based APAR IDs be created for all students to ensure digital transparency and efficient delivery of benefits such as uniforms, textbooks, and scholarships. “This system will play a decisive role in transparent student benefit distribution,” he said.

CM Sai announced that the state will soon launch a “Chief Minister’s Education Quality Mission” to socially audit schools and introduce a grading system. He directed districts to prepare concrete strategies for improving exam results. “The best-performing districts will serve as models for replication across the state,” he added.