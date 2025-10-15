‘Disaster risk reduction not a cost, but collective investment in shared future’

New Delhi: Disaster risk reduction is not a cost but a collective investment in the world’s shared future, said P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, while addressing the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Ministerial Meeting in Cape Town, South Africa.

Mishra underscored India’s commitment to advancing multi-hazard early warning systems, leveraging anticipatory financing for timely action, and promoting public-private partnerships to build resilience.

He also highlighted India’s pioneering role in creating the G20 DRR Working Group in 2023 and reaffirmed the nation’s leadership through the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which has extended technical assistance to 50 countries.

Applauding South Africa’s G20 presidency for fostering global partnership, Mishra participated in discussions on the Declaration “Resilience for All: Strengthening Disaster Risk Reduction through Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”, adopted on October 13 to mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

During the Ministerial Roundtable, he noted that “India’s governance framework embedded DRR within its National Adaptation Plan, sectoral policies, and financing windows, ensuring that resilience, inclusivity and sustainability were woven into every level of development planning.”

On the sidelines, Mishra held bilateral meetings with South African Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, Australia’s Kristy McBain, and other global delegates, reinforcing cooperation toward disaster resilience.