'Disappointed over less faculty members in institutes for disabled'

New Delhi: A parliamentary standing committee has expressed disappointment over the majority of national institutes for the disabled having much less faculty members than their sanctioned strength.

The panel's report on social justice and empowerment on the 'review of the functioning of national institutes established for different types of disabilities' was tabled in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The committee is "disappointed" to note that the faculty members in most of these institutes are much less in comparison to their sanctioned strength. Insufficient faculty even in those Institutes which were established decades back is an alarming revelation.

"For instance, the sanctioned strength for all the CRCs of the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities is 26, out of which 20 posts are vacant," the report said.