Disability inclusion must be at heart of social, economic development: UN official

New Delhi: Disability inclusion must be at the heart of social and economic development, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp, said on Monday, stressing the role of media, legislation, and partnerships in transforming lives.

Sharp, speaking at a media sensitisation workshop on Monday, noted that an estimated 1.3 billion people nearly the population of India are persons with disabilities.

“One can expect something like 16% in any community, country, and culture across the board,” he said, underlining the need for every society to integrate disability rights fully.

Sharp was addressing an event organised by a nonprofit, Rising Flame, in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the Goa State Commissioner’s office, UN in India, and UN Women.