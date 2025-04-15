Director PR Anshul Gupta appointed collector of Vidisha in major bureaucratic reshuffle in MP

Bhopal: In a significant administrative reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has appointed Anshul Gupta as the new Collector of Vidisha district.

Gupta, a 2016-batch IAS officer of the MP cadre known for his administrative skills and people-centric approach, will take charge of the culturally and historically important district.

He has held roles as Ujjain Municipal Commissioner and Deputy Secretary to the Chief Minister. Gupta served as an IPS officer before becoming an IAS. The transfer is part of a broader bureaucratic reshuffle in which seven IAS officers received new postings, and three senior officers were entrusted with additional responsibilities. Among the key appointments, Aditya Singh has been made Collector of Ashoknagar, Roshan Kumar Singh will now serve as Collector of Ujjain, and Siddharth Jain will take charge as Collector of Harda.

Basant Kurre has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Labour Department, while Neeraj Kumar Singh has been posted as Director (Project), Public Health and Family Welfare, Bhopal. Subhash Kumar Dwivedi has been named Additional Secretary, GAD.

Jyoti Sharma and Himanshu Prajapati have been appointed CEO of District Panchayat Dewas and ED of IDC, Indore, respectively.

Among those entrusted with additional responsibilities, senior officer Gulshan Bamra, Principal Secretary of the Tribal Affairs Department, will now also serve as CEO of the ABV Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Bhopal, and Rishi Garg will also take on the role of Director of the same institute.

Indore Collector Ashish Singh will hold the additional charge of Fair Officer for the upcoming Simhastha Fair in Ujjain.