Dinhata: Bid to cross border foiled, 5 held

Cooch Behar: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt to cross the India–Bangladesh border illegally and arrested five people, including three Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian facilitators.

According to BSF and police sources, the incident occurred late Saturday night near the Dal Bari Border Outpost (BOP) under the Sahebganj police station area of Dinhata subdivision. BSF troops from the 162nd Battalion, deployed along the border, intercepted the group while they were allegedly attempting to cross the border to enter Bangladesh.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Jasmine Rahman (50) of Khulna district, Khalida Akhtar (30) of Chittagong district, and Mohammad Hasan Ali (35) of Dhaka.

BSF also detained two Indian residents for allegedly aiding the illegal crossing — Mohiruddin Sheikh (30) and Nazrul Sheikh (21), both residents of East Digaltari in Sahebganj.

All five were handed over to Sahebganj police on Sunday morning for further investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Sandip Garai confirmed the arrests, saying, “Five individuals were apprehended while attempting to cross the international border illegally. They have been handed over to the local police, and an investigation is underway.”