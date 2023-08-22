Dignity of legislatures depends on lawmakers’ behaviour: Birla

New Delhi: Expressing concern over decline in dignity and decorum in legislatures, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that dignity of legislatures depends on how lawmakers behave in the House to improve people’s lives. In this regard, he highlighted the role of legislators in finding solutions to present and future challenges.



“By taking positive initiatives to solve important issues of their regions and states and by developing a comprehensive action plan for the future, public representatives can contribute to make India prosperous and developed by 2047,” Birla said.

Dignity and prestige of our Legislatures will increase only when people’s representatives hold meaningful discussions and dialogues on important issues of the country and society, Birla said, adding that people’s representatives have their responsibility to reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people and to solve their problems by bringing them before the government. While speaking at the valedictory session of the ninth Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference, Udaipur, Birla said, “If we want to take our country on the path of growth and prosperity, we need to replace obsolete laws by contemporary laws to suit the relevance and requirements of present times.”

The conference was inaugurated on Monday by Lok Sabha Speaker and concluded on Tuesday with a valedictory address by Vice-President and Chairman Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar.