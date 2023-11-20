Dignitaries from all walk of life pay tribute to chairman of Sahara India

LUCKNOW: Amitabh Bachchan, Yogi Aditya Nath, Akhilesh Yadav, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh, Saina Nehwal, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar and many more paid tributes to managing worker and chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, Subrata Roy Sahara, fondly called Saharasri.



Saharasri died on November 14, 2023 at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with health complications at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai. He was brought to Lucknow on November 15 and last rites took place on November 16.

Saharasri founded Sahara India Pariwar in 1978 and transformed the landscape of micro-saving in India. He offered financial services to the unbanked and financially excluded population by educating and inculcating the habit of saving. In 2004, Sahara group was termed by Time magazine as “the second-largest employer in India”, after Indian Railways.