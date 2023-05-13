Digital receipts to help save 1.3 crore papers yearly in Pb

Chandigarh: In yet another environment-friendly move, the Department of Governance Reforms, Punjab has decided to issue fee receipts for government services on applicants’ mobile phones, which would not only save a whopping 1.3 crore papers every year but will also unburden the public exchequer by at least Rs 80 lakhs per annum.

Disclosing this, Punjab Governance Reforms and Public Grievances Minister Aman Arora said that this service has been started on Friday. The elimination of the paper receipt system would further significantly reduce the carbon footprints at Sewa Kendras and will also contribute to a sustainable future. Applicants will no longer have to worry about misplacing or losing paper receipts as now they can easily access their payment receipts through SMS, he added.