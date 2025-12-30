Digital museum on tribal heroes set for Kartavya Path display

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s tableau, showcasing the country’s first digital museum dedicated to tribal warrior heroes, has been selected for display on Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, officials said on Monday.

An expert committee of the Defence ministry cleared the Chhattisgarh tableau after a four-month-long evaluation process, selecting it among the final 17 tableaux from across the country for the main Republic Day programme.

The digital museum, which forms the core theme of the tableau, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Nava Raipur Atal Nagar during the silver jubilee celebrations marking 25 years of the formation of Chhattisgarh. The museum highlights the courage, sacrifices and contributions of tribal heroes who played a key role in resistance movements and uprisings during India’s freedom struggle.

Welcoming the selection, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the tableau would present to the nation the patriotism of the tribal community, their exceptional bravery and their tradition of laying down lives for principles and values. He described the decision as a matter of pride and enthusiasm for the state.

Public Relations Commissioner Ravi Mittal said the tableau is based on the Government of India’s Republic Day theme, “Swatantrata Ka Mantra – Vande Mataram”. It visually depicts the sacrifices of tribal heroes in whose honour the digital museum has been established.