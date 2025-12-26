Digital arrest case: ED searches 11 locations across five states

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has searched 11 locations across five states in connection with an anti-money laundering case in a digital arrest scam in which Ludhiana-based industrialist S P Oswal lost more than Rs 7 crore, officials said on Thursday.

The searches were conducted on Monday at 11 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Assam under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. “Various incriminating documents and digital devices were recovered and seized during search proceedings,” an ED spokesperson said in a statement.

The ED had arrested Rumi Kalita from Assam on Tuesday after it surfaced that she allegedly offered her mule account for transferring funds in the case.

The amounts cheated from victims were immediately diverted by group of persons in various mule accounts and credentials of those accounts were being used by one Rumi Kalita in lieu of certain percentage of cheated money to be given to her as her share, it said.