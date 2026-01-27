‘Difficult task of ending cancer-like Maoist menace now near completion’

Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday described the violent Maoist ideology as a grave challenge to the country’s democracy and said the difficult task of ending this “cancer-like menace” is now nearing completion.



Naxalism is set to be eliminated from the state by March this year, he asserted.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at Police Parade Grounds in Bilaspur city to mark Republic Day, Sai said Maoists have no faith in the Constitution, the nation’s identity or its symbols, and asserted the only solution is to eradicate the ideology from its roots.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the state has adopted a well-planned strategy to counter Left Wing Extremism (LWE), he said while lauding security personnel for carrying out round-the-clock area domination operations in difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions.

The CM said several misguided youths have laid down arms and returned to the democratic mainstream by embracing the Constitution.

Ultras holding up Dr B R Ambedkar’s Constitution after surrendering their weapons was a powerful symbol of change, reinforcing the spirit of “Satyameva Jayate,” he said.

Recalling his recent visit to Jagdalpur, Sai said surrendered Maoist women are now running the Bastar Cafe, which is a compelling example of transformation from violence to service.

“Maoist violence had severely hampered Bastar’s development. The government is now working in mission mode to bring the region into the mainstream. Under the ‘Niyad Nella Nar’ scheme, development works are being implemented in 403 villages within a 10-km radius of 69 security camps with the involvement of multiple departments,” he informed.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the state’s formation, all Chhattisgarh Police personnel would be awarded a special medal for their exemplary contribution to maintaining peace, security and law and order, he announced on the occasion.

“Police personnel have shown indomitable courage in anti-Naxal operations, with many making the supreme sacrifice,” Sai said.

Speaking about welfare schemes, the CM said nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers’ accounts over the past two years through various schemes, and Rs 2,800 crore has been approved for completion of 115 long-pending irrigation projects under the Atal Irrigation Scheme.