Didn't meet Ajit Pawar to seek Munde's removal over sarpanch murder case: BJP MLA

Mumbai: BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has said he did not meet Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar to seek minister Dhananjay Munde's removal in connection with the case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder.

Dhas has been targeting NCP leader Munde over his close associate's alleged involvement in an extortion case linked to Deshmukh's murder.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, allegedly in retaliation for his efforts to prevent extortion attempts against an energy firm linked to a windmill project.

As part of the investigation, police have so far arrested seven persons connected to the case.

Munde's associate Walmik Karad has been arrested in a related extortion case.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday evening after meeting the NCP chief, Dhas said, "I met Deputy CM Ajit Pawar regarding a multi-state cooperative bank that has caused heavy financial losses to people in Beed district and some neighbouring areas. I sought his intervention in this matter."

Asked about the deceased sarpanch's family members meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, Dhas said the CM has given them a firm assurance that those involved in the murder case will not be spared. They will face appropriate legal action irrespective of who they are, he said.

"We have also requested Fadnavis that Santosh Deshmukh's wife be given a government job on compassionate grounds. Fadnavis has agreed to the demand and she may get a posting in Latur district so that the education of her two children will not be hindered," Dhas said.

Asked about the demand for Munde's ouster from the council of ministers, the BJP leader said, "We did not come here to seek Dhananjay Munde's resignation. We informed him (Pawar) about the suffering of Deshmukh's family."

Santosh Deshmukh worked as booth chief of the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha and assembly elections as well as the general and state polls held last year, he said.

"He worked for the BJP every time and it is a major loss for us," Dhas added.

A controversy has erupted over the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Maharashtra government to investigate the sarpanch murder case after photographs showing close links of some of its members with the accused persons went viral on social media.

Leaders from the opposition parties as well as Dhas have demanded formation of a new SIT which could work impartially.

"Fadnavis has agreed to look into our demand about the SIT and appropriate decisions will be announced in the next couple of days," Dhas said.

He further claimed that persons accused in Deshmukh's murder case as well as in the extortion case are habitual offenders.