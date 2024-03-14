Did not say Pakistan had no role in Pulwama attack: Congress MP Anto Antony clarifies

Pathanamthitta: Facing intense criticism for his controversial allegations against the BJP regarding the 2019 Pulwama attack, Congress MP Anto Antony on Thursday claimed he did not say that Pakistan had no role in that.



Speaking to a TV channel, Antony said he did not say that Pakistan had no role in the attack during the press conference held here Wednesday.

He said that it was the reporters who asked about Pakistan’s role and he had not expressed any opinion on that.

On Wednesday, when a reporter raised the issue of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama attack, the Pathanamthitta MP had responded sharply, asking, “What involvement did Pakistan have in the Pulwama blast?” Antony, the Congress candidate for the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat which he has represented since 2014, said that his response “was interpreted by those present there according to their self interest and intelligence.”

He claimed that it was the then Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik who had in an interview said that the sacrifice of the CRPF jawans in the attack was used for political gains.