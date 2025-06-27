Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani runs on electric traction: NFR

Maligaon: In a landmark achievement towards sustainable and efficient rail operations, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has rolled out the end-to-end electric traction run of the 12423/12424 (Dibrugarh - New Delhi – Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express.

With this, one of the premier trains of the region now runs entirely on electric traction, marking a major step in Indian Railways’ mission of complete electrification and reduction of carbon footprint. The fully electrified journey was made possible following the recent completion of electrification works in NFR’s

remaining sections.