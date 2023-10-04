Dibrugarh: Rameswar Teli announces first ever Northeast Half Marathon

Union Minister Rameswar Teli has officially announced the inaugural Northeast Half Marathon in Dibrugarh, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Northeast development and nation-building on Wednesday. Scheduled for October 29, at Bogibeel Bridge, this event is a collaborative effort between N.F. Railway and Innovations India. Supported by various entities, including the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, SAI, Assam Athletic Association, Assam Police, and Vikrun Foundation, the marathon aims to empower athletes and boost sports infrastructure in Northeast India.

At a curtain raiser press conference, Minister Rameswar Teli, along with NFR’s Additional General Manager Yatendra Kumar and Tinsukia’s Divisional Railway Manager Uttam Prakash, provided insights. The marathon anticipates over 3000 runners from around the world and offers prizes of Rs 6.5 lakh, trophies, medals, and certificates.

The event will spotlight Dibrugarh’s landmarks like the Bogibeel Bridge, Jagannath Temple to promote tourism.