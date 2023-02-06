Diarrhoea under control in HP’s Hamirpur: CMO

Hamirpur: The diarrhoea outbreak at 57 villages in Nadaun subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district has been brought under control and no fresh case was reported in the past two days, officials said on Monday.



Active cases stand at 10, including two patients admitted in hospital, Chief Medical Officer (Hamirpur) Dr RK Agnihotri said.

Two teams of the Health department visited seven villages on Monday and guided the villagers about how to remain safe.

Agnihotri said 1,009 diarrhoea cases were reported from the area since January 28. People are now drinking water after boiling to keep safe from the disease.

Nadaun, where the outbreak took place is the assembly segment of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.