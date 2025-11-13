DHR to celebrate Children’s Day with heritage rides and community festivities

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), a UNESCO World Heritage site, is set to celebrate Children’s Day with a vibrant three-day programme from November 13 to 15, featuring heritage joyrides, student competitions, and community events.

The celebrations aim to bring together children from all backgrounds in a spirit of joy, inclusion, and discovery.

The highlight of the observance will take place on November 14, when DHR, in collaboration with Unique Foundation, will organise a special heritage train ride from Siliguri to Rongtong for a group of autistic and visually impaired children.

The initiative seeks to share the wonder of hill rail travel and the charm of the DHR experience with children who are often excluded from such adventures.

“Children’s Day is about celebrating the boundless energy and imagination of our young generation. At DHR, we believe our heritage belongs to everyone. By extending the heritage ride to differently-abled children, we reaffirm our mission of inclusion through experience,” said Rishav Choudhary, Director, DHR.

The celebrations will begin on November 13 with the final round of the ‘Iron Sherpa’ Competition at Elysia Palace, Kurseong, at 11 am.

Fifteen finalists from the DHR catchment area will compete for the title of Best All-Round Student, showcasing their excellence in academics, creativity, leadership, and community involvement.

“Our young participants embody the same spirit of perseverance that built the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway more than a century ago. We are proud to nurture that legacy of excellence and curiosity among the next generation,” added the Director.

The festivities will culminate on November 15 with a colourful Station Mahotsav at Sukna Railway Station, highlighting local crafts, music, and performances.

The event will also feature the Shatabdi March, commemorating 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Darjeeling, covering the stretch from Rongtong to Sukna.

After the march, children from Rongtong will also enjoy a heritage train experience—symbolising unity, joy, and shared heritage.

“The DHR stands as a bridge between generations. This Children’s Day, we celebrate not just our heritage but the promise of a brighter, inclusive future for every

child who dreams,” remarked Choudhary.

Established in 1879 as the Darjeeling Steam Tramway, the DHR was renamed the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Company in 1881, following the completion of the Siliguri–Darjeeling section.

It was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on December 2, 1999, in recognition of its outstanding engineering and cultural value.