DHR records highest-ever earnings in May, 2023

The UNESCO Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) of NF Railway has marked highest ever earnings and passenger footfalls in the history of DHR during May this financial year 2023-24.



DHR has recorded the highest ever monthly revenue generation of nearly Rs 3.57 crore during May, 2023.

This is an increase of 11.92 per cent in comparison of 3.19 crore which was achieved in May, 2022. The increased earning was achieved because of introduction of more joyride services. The huge footfall during this peak season of tourist flow in the section and growth in the passenger traffic led to a rise in the earnings. In May, 2023 a record number of 30,303 passenger footfall was also registered, which is highest ever for a month of joyride trains. This is an increase of 12.61 per cent in comparison of 26,909 which was registered in May, 2022. The average passenger footfall of joyride trains was 920 in the month of May, 2023.

Presently, daily service between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling and joy ride services are being operated between Darjeeling and Ghum in the DHR.The DHR also introduced special services like steam jungle tea safari, red panda, him kanya. Charter trains, special film shooting trains are some attractive services offered in the DHR.