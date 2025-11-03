DHR launches ‘Spirit of Hills Awards’ to honour champions of Himalayas

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has announced the launch of the “Spirit of the Hills Awards”, a new annual recognition programme to honour individuals, students, and organisations contributing to education, environment, social service, tourism, and heritage across the Himalayan region.

The inaugural ceremony will be held on November 30, at Ghum Station during the Ghum Festival 2025, DHR’s flagship celebration of culture, heritage, and the enduring bond between the heritage railway and the hills.

Inspired by DHR’s 13 legendary steam locomotives, each award carries the spirit and legacy of these engines.

The awards are divided into four broad categories — Education, Environment, Social Service, and Heritage & Tourism.

Under the Student and Educational Excellence Awards, the Iron Sherpa Award will honour the best student from the DHR catchment area; the Mountaineer Award will go to the best residential student; and the Queen of Hills Award will recognise excellence in Nepali language and culture.

For Environment and Sustainability, the Forest Whisperer Award will commend environmental stewardship, while the Tusker Award will acknowledge cleanliness and green initiatives by communities and organisations.

In the Social Service and Community Impact category, the Soldat Award will honour outstanding volunteerism and humanitarian work; the Victor Award will celebrate women’s empowerment; and the Valiant Award will recognise youth leadership and innovation.

Under Heritage, Tourism, and Other Awards, the Wanderer Award will recognise heritage ambassadors; the Ajax Award will reward excellence in tourism and hospitality; the Horatio Award

will honour a railway worker for dedication and innovation; the Bronco Award will celebrate adventure and resilience; the Hawkeye Award will be given for photography and visual storytelling; and the Hill Bird Award will recognise poets, singers, or storytellers who carry the voices of the hills.

“The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is the living soul of these mountains. Through the Spirit of the Hills Awards, we celebrate those who embody the same endurance, warmth, and spirit that have kept the DHR steaming through time,” said Rishav Choudhary, Director, DHR.

Nominations are being invited from the public, with the event set to unite students, community leaders, and heritage enthusiasts in celebrating the pride and spirit of the Darjeeling hills.