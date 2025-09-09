DHR: Four Spl Joyrides from September 19

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to operate four pairs of Special Steam & Diesel Rides and four Special Diesel Joyrides train services under the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) from September 19 in view of the upcoming festive and winter season.

Train No. 02542 (Darjeeling-Kurseong) Festive Special Steam Ride will operate every Saturday from September 20 to November 1. In return, Train No. 02543 will operate every Sunday from Sept 21 to Nov 2. Train No. 02544/02545 (Kurseong-Mahanad) Sunset Special Steam Ride will operate every Saturday from Sept 20 to Nov 1. Train No. 02552/02551 (Kurseong-Mahanadi) Sunrise Special Steam Ride will operate every Sunday from Sept 21 to Nov 2. Train No. 02553/02554 (Siliguri Jn-Rangtong-) Tea, Timber Special Diesel Ride will operate every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Sept 19 to Nov 2. Four Special Diesel Joyrides will operate daily from Sept 20 between Darjeeling and Ghum station.