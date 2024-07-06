Dhirendra K Ojha appointed principal spokesperson of Central government

New Delhi: In a strategic move to enhance the government’s communication framework, senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Dhirendra K Ojha has been appointed as the principal spokesperson of the Central government. This pivotal appointment brings fresh leadership to crucial information dissemination roles.



A 1990-batch IIS officer, Ojha will also serve as the principal director general of the Press Information Bureau (PIB). This dual role places him at the forefront of government-media relations and public information dissemination. In his new position, Ojha will coordinate with various ministries and departments to ensure effective communication.

Ojha succeeds Sheyphali B Sharan, who has held the position of principal director general of PIB since April 1, 2023. Sharan, also a 1990-batch IIS officer, has been appointed as the director general of the Publications division. This transition guarantees continuity in leadership while bringing fresh perspectives to different departments.

Before his current appointment, Ojha served as the director general of the Central Bureau of Communications (CBC). His experience in this role provided him with valuable insights into the government’s advertising strategies and media advisory functions, which are expected to enhance his effectiveness as the government’s chief spokesperson.

As Ojha steps into his new role, YK Baweja will take over as the head of the Central Bureau of Communications. Baweja, who previously served as a PIB Director General in the Ministry of Railways and other important ministries, will now manage advertising for all Central government organisations. The recent order dated July 4, 2024, also mentioned that Sheyphali Sharan, the principal DG of PIB, will hold the post of DG of the Publication division, in the national capital. Additionally, B Narayanan, the former DG of the Election Commission of India, has been appointed as the new DG of the National Museum of World Cultures (NMW) and will also have additional charge of the Electronic Media Monitoring Centre (EMMC).

Meanwhile, Ojha’s appointment marks a significant step in reinforcing the Central government’s communication strategy, ensuring effective and cohesive dissemination of information to the public.