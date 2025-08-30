Dharmasthala case: Sujata Bhat expresses desire to withdraw complaint

Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala case questioned one of the complainants, Sujata Bhat, for the third consecutive day on Friday.

According to sources, Sujata Bhat, who had previously alleged that her daughter Ananya disappeared from the Dharmasthala temple premises in 2003, reportedly expressed her desire to withdraw the complaint during interrogation.

Investigators noted that she appeared to be under significant pressure and was struggling with the sustained interrogation.

SIT officials found her statements on Friday to be contradictory to her earlier claims, suggesting she was lying and obstructing the legal process.

While Sujata had earlier claimed that the disappearance of her daughter was part of a larger conspiracy, she disclosed the names of certain individuals allegedly involved in it, on Friday.