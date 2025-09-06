Dharmasthala case: Court sends Chinnaiah to 14-day judicial custody

Mangaluru (Karnataka): A court here on Saturday remanded complainant C N Chinnaiah, who alleged multiple murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades, to 14 days' judicial custody following the conclusion of his custodial interrogation.

He was produced before the Belthangady magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody.

He is likely to be taken to Shivamogga for further inquiry, the SIT sources said.

Chinnaiah was arrested on August 23 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the charges in connection with the Dharmasthala case. His arrest and interrogation had drawn widespread interest, as his claims formed the basis of the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in Dharmasthala.

The SIT had questioned him extensively about his statements and the circumstances under which he made the allegations, as it continues its probe into the allegations related to his claims.

The latest judicial custody of 14 days is stated to be crucial for further investigations, the sources said.

A controversy erupted after Chinnaiah, who was arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault in Dharmasthala over a period of time, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple.

The BJP had protested against targeting the temple. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had also warned of action if the complaint was false.