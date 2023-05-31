Dharma Vijaya will enable society to flourish & progress, says KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday affirmed that Dharma Vijaya would enable the society to flourish and the country to attain progress in the coming days.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Viprahitha Brahmin Sadan in Hyderabad the Chief Minister asserted that the Dharma practised by us would bring laurels and achievements in the coming days. The Chief Minister spoke about how the Telangana government was committed to fulfilling the aspirations of Brahmins in the state. He recalled how the Brahma Gyana would pave the way for Brahmanatva and affirmed that the Brahmanatva was an intellectual speciality in the Bharateeya Dharma. Stating that the role of Brahmins in the present day society was precious the Chief Minister added that the ‘puro hithas’ are usually known as the culmination of making good for the place they reside. The Chief Minister further recalled how the Brahmins have taken the chants of loka Samastha and how they preach the society flourish. The Chief Minister said the Vipra Sadan was the first of its kind in the country and the national leaders of Brahmin associations lauded the efforts of the Chief Minister.

Recollecting all the good deeds of Brahmins in his crisp speech at the one and only Brahmin Sadan constructed in the country the Chief Minister reaffirmed the policy of state government to strengthen Sarvajana in the state. The Chief Minister detailed how the first initiatives of the government helped the Brahmin Sankshema Parishad take root in the state and added the government was allocating Rs 100 crore every year for the welfare schemes implemented by the Brahmin body.