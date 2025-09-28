Dharma has kept India united: V-P

Patna: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday asserted it was the concept of “dharma” that kept the country united, despite its people speaking “different languages”.

He made the remark in his address during the valedictory function here of Unmesha International Literature Festival, organised by Sahitya Akademi in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture.

“One dignitary from Europe once asked me how India remains united despite having no common language. I replied that the people here may speak in different languages, but they remain united through the concept of dharma,” Radhakrishnan said.

He also repudiated the notion that “democracy is a Western concept”, pointing out that “2,500 years ago, this land of Bihar saw the powerful Maurya empire on one hand and also became the birthplace of Vaishali, the ancient republic”.