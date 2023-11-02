Dharamshala: ‘5 Int cricket matches, a boost to state’

Himachal Pradesh police on Monday termed hosting of the five international cricket matches at world-class Dharamshala cricket stadium as the biggest success of the men/women in university providing a seamless security and professionalism as events went smoothly, more than one lakh spectators witnessing five matches.

Of the total 45 league matches, five matches were hosted by the HPCA Stadium Dharamshala. This was the first time in the cricket history of Himachal Pradesh ,the state attracted attention of the world as participating teams including India, returned with finest memories, said Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu.

Other teams which reached Dharamshala included --England, New Zealand, India, Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh, besides the new entrants Netherlands and Afghanistan.

Superintendent of police Kangra Shalini Agnihotri said that it was a proud privilege to host five Cricket World Cup matches in a month.“This is a historic and a first time event in the state. With the help of all police, home guard & fire services, SDRF, state CID, organisers and other administrative teams, the district police not only managed to successfully complete the task but also presented a flawless,

people,” she said.