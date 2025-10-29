‘Dhankhar totally silent for 100 days’

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar has been “totally silent” for 100 days since his resignation and pointed out that the Opposition has been asserting that he deserves a farewell function like all his predecessors had but it has not happened. “For 100 days, the former vice president who used to be in headlines daily has been totally silent - unseen and unheard,” said Congress general secretary in-charge communications

Jairam Ramesh.