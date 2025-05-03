Dhankhar expresses concern over rising pollution, calls for accelerated phasing out of old vehicles

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday expressed concern over rising air pollution in the national capital and called for speedy phasing out of old vehicles as well as promoting the use of public transport.

He said what is concerning is that "we are not serious about rising air pollution".

Addressing the National Conference of the Indian Association for Bronchology here, Dhankhar said, "Like climate change, an existential challenge, we don't have another planet to live on. But everyone thinks it is anybody else's job. The job is of one and all. We are cliff hanging."

"We need accelerated phasing out of old vehicles. People have to understand that an old vehicle has to be discarded for reasons that concern our health. Merely because an old vehicle is functional on the road, does not reflect on its roadworthiness. That has to be done," he stressed.

The vice president also called for greater use of public transport.

"We must take pride in using public transportation. Our ego should not come in between. In many countries this is done, and here also the safest, fastest, surest way to reach the airport is through a metro, but that is something we need to make a habit of," he said.

Dhankhar also opined that it will be "too much for us to go for air purifiers".

"Selective solutions in democracy do not reflect well for democracy. Solutions have to be for one and all. Because equality is the hallmark of democracy," he added.

Emphasising on the need for integration of technology with medical knowledge, he said, "We must bridge medicine with data science, environmental studies, engineering, and artificial intelligence."

Reflecting on the ancient wisdom for good pulmonary health, Dhankhar said, "Our traditional wisdom teaches that respiratory health is inseparable from nature's equilibrium."