Dhankhar attends seminar as part of 8th Int’l Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: The International Gita Mahotsav, hosted at Kurukshetra University, witnessed grand inauguration ceremony with the lighting of the lamp by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, and esteemed guests.



The event commenced with the Gita Aarti and worship of the holy scripture at Brahma Sarovar, echoing with verses from the Bhagavad Gita. The inauguration unfolded amidst traditional cultural performances by artists from various states, adding a kaleidoscope of colours and expressions to the event.

The event aimed to promote the universal values and teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar’s unwavering commitment to the principles of the Bhagavad Gita during the International Gita Mahotsav held at Kurukshetra University.

In his address at the seminar organised as a part of the 8th International Gita Mahotsav held at Kurukshetra University on Sunday, the Vice President acknowledged Chief Minister as a true follower of the Gita, commending his transparency, integrity, and accountability.

Addressing the gathering, Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasised the alignment of the current Central government with the principles of Gita Governance.

In his closing remarks, the Vice President urged every citizen to prioritise the nation and contribute to India’s development. He termed the Amrit Kaal as the “golden era” for the country and set a goal to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. Speaking on this occasion, CM Manohar Lal Khattar welcomed Vice President, Dhankhar, saying that it is a matter of great joy today as we are celebrating the International Gita Mahotsav for the eighth consecutive time.