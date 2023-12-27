Dhankhar attends 18th convocation ceremony of MDU in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: The Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar conferred the PhD degrees at the 18th convocation ceremony held at Maharshi Dayanand University, in Rohtak on Tuesday.



The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Second Lady of India Sudesh Dhankhar, Haryana Governor and Chancellor of Maharshi Dayanand University Bandaru Dattatraya, Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant, and Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma. Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant was honoured with an honorary doctorate as well.

Dhankhar in his address encouraged the scholars to work with dedication in their lives, serving the elderly and showing respect for country.

The V-P said that it is a matter of pride that 1,216 scholars were awarded PhD degrees in this convocation ceremony, and among them 740 are women, showcasing the progress of women in every field in India and Haryana.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Governor and Chancellor of Maharshi Dayanand University, Bandaru Dattatraya expressed joy over the 18th convocation and congratulated the scholars. He also congratulated the scholars' families and mentors, acknowledging their support throughout the educational journey.