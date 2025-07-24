Dhanbad mine 'collapse': NDRF rescue op yet to begin as exact location remains unidentified

Dhanbad/Ranchi: A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), deployed to rescue miners allegedly trapped during illegal mining in an abandoned coal mine in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, is yet to begin operations, as the exact location of the incident remains unidentified, officials said on Thursday.

The NDRF was mobilised on Wednesday after Giridih MP CP Choudhary staged a dharna at Baghmara police station, demanding immediate rescue operations following reports of a mine collapse.

Despite the mounting allegations, officials from Dhanbad district administration, BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal Limited), and police claimed that no signs of any such incident have been found so far.

"The rescue operation could not be started till 1.30 pm as the exact location of the mishap is yet to be found. The Dhanbad administration and BCCL are also not able to identify it," an NDRF official told PTI.

Choudhary, however, submitted a list of five people allegedly trapped after the roof of a mine reportedly collapsed during illegal mining activities on Tuesday evening.

Local residents claimed that a closed underground mine in BCCL’s Block-2 caved in, trapping around half-a-dozen hired workers linked to an illegal mining syndicate.

Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan on Wednesday told PTI, "We have rushed an NDRF team to the spot suggested, but so far, no sign of any such incident has been found."

"Nine people were killed when a mine collapsed during illegal coal mining in Kesargarha of Bagmara, and dozens are feared to be trapped. On receiving the information, I immediately reached the spot and inspected it. I reached Bagmara police station and demanded a full investigation of the incident from the administration as soon as possible, and gave strict instructions that until all the dead bodies are rescued and taken out, we will sit here," Choudhary claimed in a post on X.

The AJSU MP alleged that when he reached the site, he was opposed by the coal mafia in the presence of the administration.

"When such behaviour can happen with a public representative, it is unimaginable what would happen to the common man. Information was also received that the mouth of the mine was closed overnight by the mafia, so that the matter could be suppressed," he alleged.

Choudhary had also staged a dharna at the site demanding the rescue of the trapped miners.

JD(U) Saryu Rai alleged that the incident shows failure of the district administration and BCCL management.

"Despite heavy deployment of CISF personnel in the colliery for protection of the national property, coal theft and incidents of illegal mining are continuing unabated, which is a matter of concern," he said.

He wrote on X, "Nine labourers have died due to the collapse of an illegal mine at a place called Jamunia in Baghmara, Dhanbad. Illegal mining mafia is engaged in disposing of dead bodies."

"There are reports of casualties due to illegal mining in Baghmara area of Dhanbad. Attempts are being made to suppress this whole accident on a large scale," Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo posted on X.

He urged the Union home minister, coal ministry, Jharkhand chief minister's office and the police to take cognisance of the incident.

Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar told PTI on Wednesday that a team was sent to the spot, but no trace of any such incident was found.

BCCL’s regional nodal security officer Rajiv Ranjan also stated that no incident had been reported from the closed underground mine in the Block-2 area.

However, former BIADA chairman and social activist Bijay Jha claimed that the incident had indeed occurred and that access to the site was blocked by illegal mining syndicates on Tuesday night.