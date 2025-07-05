Dhami sows paddy with villagers in tribute to farmers

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid his tribute to the farmers by sowing paddy in his own field in Nagara Terai area of Khatima. "Getting down in the fields refreshed the memories of old days," Dhami said in a Facebook post, after sowing paddy with the men and women of the village. "Food providers are not only the backbone of our economy, but also the carriers of our culture and traditions," he wrote.

The chief minister's gesture apparently resonated with the villagers, who were heard breaking out into a song as he sowed the crop. According to an official statement, Dhami's move was a tribute to Uttarakhand's rural culture, its folk arts, and its farmers. The CM also worshipped the land god Bhumiyan, the water god Indra, and the shadow god Megh with the villagers, who performed "Hudkiya Baul," a folk dance form associated with the paddy sowing.