Dhakkad Kissan, Jawan and Pehalwan identity of Haryana, says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the identity of Haryana is associated with “Dhakkad Kissan, Jawan and Pehalwan” (determined farmers, soldiers, and wrestlers). Special attention is being given to infrastructure to promote sports in the state, and athletes are being secured in their future not only through financial assistance but also through reservation in jobs under category A, B, and C.



The chief minister was speaking as the chief guest at the “Sansad Khel-Kood Sparda” organised in Kaithal on Saturday.

Encouraging athletes to play with the spirit of sportsmanship, Khattar said that in order to promote sports in the state, 1100 sports nurseries are already operational, and a decision has been taken to open 400 more new sports nurseries in this Budget. He informed that winners of international competitions are given the highest cash reward in the entire country. Olympic gold medalists are given a prize of Rs 6 crore, which is the highest from any state.