DGP/IGP conference today

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police 2024, scheduled from November 30 to December 1 here.

The three-day conference will focus on such key national security issues as counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, coastal security, narcotics control, and the implementation of new criminal laws. Additionally, the event will involve the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service.

The conference acts as a much-needed arena where senior police professionals and security administrators discuss critical challenges such as crime control, law and order and internal security. Participants share the best practices, operational strategies and solutions regarding several infrastructural and welfare issues across different police forces of the country.