DGP Punjab inaugurates cyber crime police station

Chandigarh: Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of slew of projects in the district to develop a robust Police infrastructure for the benefit of both public and police personnel. .



The DGP, while inaugurating the state-of-the-art Cyber Crime Police Station, said that this will serve as a dedicated hub for investigating and combating cyber-related offenses including online financial fraud, identity theft, cyberbullying, hacking, and online scams. This Police Station has been equipped with latest technology and staffed by highly trained personnel specialised in digital forensics and cybercrime investigation, he added.

DGP Gaurav Yadav accompanied by DIG Patiala Range Mandeep Singh Sidhu, while taking a round of the newly established Police Station, interacted with all the police personnel and staff posted there. The Police station houses one SHO room, two investigators rooms, one CCTNS room and one Hawalat. One complainant from Sangrur also met DGP Punjab during his visit to Police Station, expressing gratitude for the prompt action taken by Punjab Police in solving his cyber fraud case.