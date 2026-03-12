DGCA grants key approvals to expand aircraft MRO capabilities

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted a series of approvals enabling expanded aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities at facilities operated by Haveus Aerotech India Limited in Delhi and Bengaluru.



According to the company, its Bengaluru unit has been granted approval to undertake the maintenance of aircraft components such as galleys, avionics, and life-saving equipment. Additionally, the Bengaluru unit has been approved as an authorised service station for Safran Cabin Germany.

The Delhi unit, on the other hand, has been granted approval to undertake the servicing of environmental and temperature-controlled containers used in aviation operations. This includes the servicing of containers used to carry temperature-sensitive cargo.

The company has mentioned that its Delhi unit had already been granted approval to set up a repair shop for Unit Load Device (ULD) containers, which are widely used in aircraft operations. The Delhi unit has also been approved to undertake the repair and fabrication of plastic components used in aircraft cabins, as well as the repair of aircraft cabins, such as seat covers and upholstery.

The facilities of the company are located over an area of 1.5 lakh square feet in Bengaluru and over 50,000 square feet in Delhi, with the facilities located near the international airports in the two cities to enhance aircraft maintenance operations.