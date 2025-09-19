DGCA approves resumption of helicopter ops for Char Dham Yatra

Mumbai: Aviation safety regulator DGCA has approved the resumption of helicopter operations for the 2025 Char Dham Yatra starting from September 15-16, following the monsoon break, according to an official release.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu also held multiple review meetings, alongside Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in Dehradun and Delhi to ensure close coordination between the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India, the state government and Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), it added. As per the directives of the minister, DGCA also carried out a comprehensive inspection/audit of all helipads, helicopters, operators’ preparedness and support facilities from September 13-16, it said, adding that after the approval for recommencement of helicopter operations has been granted to UCADA and helicopter operators.