DGBR visits Bhutan to strengthen infra links

New Delhi/Thimphu: Strengthening the bond between India and Bhutan, Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan, Director General Border Roads (DGBR), began his official tour to the Kingdom of Bhutan from Tuesday to August 2.

The high-level visit is an indicator of the intensification of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the vital area of infrastructure development where India’s Border Roads Organisation (BRO) remains a game-changer through its flagship programme, Project DANTAK.

During his stay, Lt Gen Srinivasan has been actively engaged in reviewing the progress of several ongoing and planned infrastructure projects under Project DANTAK.

His itinerary includes visits to key road stretches and vital public works across the country. One of the highlights of the visit was the audience he received from His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who appreciated the tireless efforts of Project DANTAK in promoting Bhutan’s connectivity and development scenario.

The DGBR also met with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay, who appreciated the BRO’s unflinching

support and praised the project’s position as a cornerstone of India-Bhutan bilateral cooperation.