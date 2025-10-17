DG CISF visits Patna: Assesses election duty, interacts with injured staff

PATNA: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General Praveer Ranjan visited Patna on Thursday to review the preparedness of CISF contingents assigned for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Polls and to interact with CISF staff recovering from an accident that had taken place recently. Along with Sudhir Kumar, Additional Director General (North Sector); Deepak Verma, Inspector General (Eastern Sector); Jitender Rana, Inspector General (Patna Range, Bihar Police); and Raj Kumar, Inspector General (Bihar Sector, CRPF), the DG also visited Paras HMRI Hospital. There, 24 CISF personnel who were injured in a bus accident in Saran District are being treated. The officers spoke with the injured, asked about their health, and encouraged them for a speedy recovery, and ensured complete support and aid from the Force.

Praveer Ranjan also called on Pratyaya Amrit, Chief Secretary of the Government of Bihar, during his visit and discussed government plans for land acquisition for the proposed CISF Recruit Training Centre, Reserve Battalion, and Group Headquarters in the state. He subsequently met Vinay Kumar, Director General of Police, Bihar, to discuss the deployment of CISF companies with the objective of providing safe and peaceful elections. During his concluding visit, the DG presided over a conference of Battalion Commanders of the CISF companies deputed for election duty, during which he discussed their operation preparations and urged them to do their best in conducting free, fair, and peaceful elections.