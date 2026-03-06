DG: CISF guards 361 vital installations across India

Bhubaneswar: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has expanded significantly since its inception 57 years ago and now safeguards hundreds of vital installations across the country, Director General Praveen Ranjan said.



With a strength of nearly two lakh personnel, the CISF currently provides security to 361 vital installations across the country. These include 71 airports, the Delhi Metro, nuclear and space establishments, government buildings, seaports, and key oil, gas, steel and power facilities. Its Special Security Group protects more than 156 high-risk individuals, while the CISF Fire Wing, comprising nearly 9,700 personnel, offers fire management services at 114 installations across 23 states.

Ranjan said that in 2025, CISF personnel protected nearly one crore citizens daily at airports, metro networks and other facilities nationwide. Notably, 73 per cent of the installations guarded by the force reported zero crime incidents during the year.

CISF personnel also saved eight lives during emergencies, including medical situations, fires and suicide attempts. The Fire Wing handled 2,889 fire incidents, saving property worth over Rs 172 crore.

During Operation Sindoor, CISF personnel safeguarded the Uri Hydroelectric Power Project amid cross-border shelling.