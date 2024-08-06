DG BSF reviews operational preparedness at Indo-Bangladesh border in Sunderbans

KOLKATA: Daljit Singh Chaudhary, Director General (DG), Border Security Force (BSF), along with Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General, Eastern Command, and Maninder Pratap Singh, Inspector General, South Bengal, made a significant visit to the Indo-Bangladesh border in the North 24 Parganas district and Sunderbans area of West Bengal.



The primary objective of this visit was to review the operational preparedness and strategic deployment of the BSF in these critical border areas.

Daljit Singh Chaudhary, who recently took over the additional charge of DG BSF on August 3, marked this visit as his first official engagement in his new role. Given the evolving situation in Bangladesh, the BSF has issued an alert along the Indo-Bangladesh border and has increased the number of troops deployed to ensure enhanced security.

A BSF official informed the Millennium Post that field commanders have been instructed to be on the ground and deploy all available personnel for border duty.

In recent weeks, all leaves for personnel posted along the Bangladesh border were cancelled following massive protests in Bangladesh.

Now, all units have been directed to maintain a heightened state of alert.

The visit commenced with a detailed briefing by Ravi Gandhi, ADG Eastern Command BSF, at the South Bengal Frontier Headquarters.

The briefing provided an in-depth overview of the strategic scenario and the operations of the Eastern Command battalions, emphasising the BSF’s crucial role in maintaining national security along this sensitive international border.

Following the briefing, DG BSF, accompanied by Ravi Gandhi, ADG, and other officers, proceeded to Dhamakhali. Besides, the commandant of the 118th Battalion briefed DG BSF on the battalion’s responsibilities along the water border with Bangladesh.

The briefing highlighted the unique challenges of the rainforest and water-rich terrain and the effective measures implemented to tackle border crimes, including smuggling and illegal crossings.

The visit concluded with a tour of the outpost in the dense Sundarbans rainforest.

The BSF is responsible for guarding India’s eastern border, which spans five states: West Bengal (2,217 km), Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Assam (262 km),

and Mizoram (318 km).