Devotees throng ‘Magh Mela’ in UP post 2-year Covid ban

Prayagraj (UP): ‘Kalpvasis’ or devotees turned out in large numbers in the city for the month-long Magh Mela after a gap of two years owing to coronavirus outbreak, even as the authorities implemented a slew of measures to prevent the spread of the disease at the fair venue.



Magh Mela authorities have implemented many measures like setting up help desks, hospitals, police posts and arranging adequate security to prevent any inconvenience to visitors in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in China and other countries.

The Mela is also being looked at as a trial run for the Maha Kumbh 2025. Additional Director (Health) K K Verma said help desks have been set up at each entry point in the fair area where preliminary screening of those visiting the fair is done and if any symptoms of coronavirus are found, he is not allowed to go to the fair.

He said two hospitals of 20 beds each have been opened in the entire Mela area and 10 hospitals of 2 beds each have been opened for first aid.

A large number of sweepers have been deployed to ensure cleanliness at the venue, he said. Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Aditya Kumar Shukla said 13 police stations and 38 police posts have been set up at the fair site.

“Two superintendents of police (SPs), three assistant superintendents of police (ASPs), nine circle officers (COs) and 5,000 policemen have been deployed for security arrangements at the fair,” he said. The authorities, however, said ensuing a proper communication system in the Mela ares is a challenge. Magh Mela, situated in an area of about 650 hectares, has only one mobile tower installed on the Gangoli Shivala Marg due to which mobile phone signal is negligible in the entire fair area.

Revenue official Pankaj Kumar said this time the fair was held much earlier due to which adequate number of mobile towers could not be installed. The authority is trying to get more mobile towers installed. The absence of a proper mobile network poses problems for both the devotees and the administrative officials.