Devotees flock to offer prayers as temple reopens after 46 years in UP’s Sambhal

Sambhal: Devotees offered prayers at the historic Shiv Mandir in Sambhal on Sunday after it was reopened following a 46-year closure. The temple, closed since the communal riots of 1978, saw devotees performing traditional rituals, including offering milk to Lord Shiva and participating in bhajan-kirtan sessions led by women worshippers.

The reopening took place on Saturday when District Magistrate Manish Bansal and Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra unlocked the temple gates during an anti-power-theft drive in a Muslim-dominated locality. The officials noticed the closed temple, reportedly sealed off for decades due to communal unrest, and ordered the removal of encroachments around the site.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking in Lucknow, referred to the incident while criticizing opposition parties. “Yesterday, while the Constitution was being discussed in Parliament, some were raising the issue of Sambhal. A temple closed for 46 years during their rule has now been reopened. Their reality is exposed,” he stated.

He questioned, “Did the administration build such an ancient temple in Sambhal overnight? Did a centuries-old idol of Bajrangbali appear suddenly? Was the Shivling discovered there just now? This is faith. Why have the perpetrators of the Sambhal massacre 46 years ago not been punished yet? Innocent people were killed—why is this not being discussed? Anyone speaking out is threatened.”

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also commented on the development, asserting that both the Hanuman and Shiv temples in Sambhal had been closed for over four decades due to an atmosphere of fear that forced Hindus to migrate. “People are now rejoicing after the temple’s reopening. If any religious or public place has been encroached upon or forcibly shut, it will be investigated,” he declared.

Since the temple’s reopening, devotees from various regions have gathered to offer prayers. Anju from Moradabad expressed her joy upon learning of the temple’s reopening after 46 years, while Geeta from Raisatti shared that this was her first opportunity to worship there.

Restoration efforts are underway. An old well near the temple, reportedly filled and converted into a ramp decades ago, is being excavated using bulldozers. To ensure security, five CCTV cameras have been installed. Daily pujas and artis are now being performed at the temple, symbolising a return to religious normalcy. Local resident and Hindu Sabha patron Vishnu Sharan Rastogi recounted that his shop was burned during the 1978 riots when Ram Naresh Yadav was CM and Shafiqur Rahman Barq was the local MLA.

The temple’s reopening has become a flashpoint in the politically sensitive region.